JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $130.17

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.17 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.67). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 126.20 ($1.67), with a volume of 2,469,991 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.17.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.