JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.03

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MATE traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 107.18 ($1.42). The company had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,601. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 85.14 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.35 ($1.46). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.06.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.