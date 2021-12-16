JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Position Raised by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 3.90% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $42,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $24,082,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,854,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 221,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAGG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

