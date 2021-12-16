JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Position Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $18,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 138.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.04.

