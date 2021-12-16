JulSwap (JULD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.84 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $872,698.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.54 or 0.08242300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00078386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,671.68 or 0.99738489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.