JustBet (WINR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,691.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $694,584.88 and approximately $8,691.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JustBet has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.02 or 0.08319227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,806.45 or 0.99977605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.