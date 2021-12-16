K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.16

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.16 ($2.50) and traded as low as GBX 172.44 ($2.28). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 172.44 ($2.28), with a volume of 57 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.16. The company has a market cap of £77.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 99,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £174,326.25 ($230,376.97). Insiders bought a total of 207,270 shares of company stock valued at $36,379,905 in the last quarter.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

