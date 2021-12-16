Kaixin Auto Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,227 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,788% compared to the average daily volume of 83 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto by 3,981.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KXIN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,556,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,192. Kaixin Auto has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

