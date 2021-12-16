Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 33.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $407.81 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

