Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $34.85

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.85, but opened at $33.99. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,691,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,672,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.