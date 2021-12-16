Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $34.85

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.85, but opened at $33.99. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,691,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,672,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.