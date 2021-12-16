Kava Hits Market Cap of $524.75 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00007614 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $524.75 million and approximately $59.68 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00213248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.12 or 0.00577241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00066904 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 144,084,107 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.