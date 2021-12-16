KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 49.1% in November

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBCSY. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target (down previously from €85.00 ($95.51)) on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €74.00 ($83.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of KBCSY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,782. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $2.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

