Keep Network Market Capitalization Reaches $370.83 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $370.83 million and $21.10 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00206137 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 596,456,902 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

