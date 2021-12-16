KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Cap Achieves $84.19 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $84.19 million and $1.68 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $136.31 or 0.00282002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00211849 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

