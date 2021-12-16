KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.83

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and traded as low as $7.25. KemPharm shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 489,373 shares trading hands.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 3,242.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 391,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KemPharm by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,659,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

