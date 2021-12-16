Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.62) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.62) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.63). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($7.38) EPS.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

KROS stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.15. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $86.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $96,803.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,939,963. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.