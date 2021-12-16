Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 731 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 42.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

