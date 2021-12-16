Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises approximately 1.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in V.F. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.90. 24,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,063. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

