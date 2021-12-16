KeyFi Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $2,059.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001824 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.89 or 0.08251963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.04 or 0.99865865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.