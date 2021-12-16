Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

KEYS opened at $204.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $205.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

