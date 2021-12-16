Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

KMB stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

