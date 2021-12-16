Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.77). 135,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 333,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.85).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KCT. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 370 ($4.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 370 ($4.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Kin and Carta from GBX 385 ($5.09) to GBX 390 ($5.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £496.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.19.

In related news, insider J Schwan sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £15,050,000 ($19,888,991.67).

Kin and Carta Company Profile (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.