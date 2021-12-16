Kin (KIN) Price Tops $0.0001

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. Kin has a market cap of $153.20 million and $5.93 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,674,229,752,175 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

