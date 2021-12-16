Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.36. 1,212,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,083,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $2,946,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

