Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Kirin stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,515. Kirin has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.26.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Kirin had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kirin will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

