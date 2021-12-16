KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.80.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

