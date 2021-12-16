KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 464.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 304,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

