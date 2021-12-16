KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

