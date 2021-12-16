Klaytn Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and $37.06 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.86 or 0.08279341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.86 or 0.99899812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.48 or 0.01106652 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,747,716,880 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,979,693 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.