Kleros Price Hits $0.0822 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $50.91 million and $921,011.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00475154 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,148,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

