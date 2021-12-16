Knekted (KNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $34,213.45

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Knekted has a market capitalization of $34,213.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Knekted has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00206580 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,160,032 coins. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

