Kommunitas (KOM) Hits Market Cap of $5.22 Million

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Kommunitas has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $1.36 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00055475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.40 or 0.08352165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,178.40 or 1.00013322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Kommunitas Coin Trading

