Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $93.05 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $93.05 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00319769 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00143680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00086432 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000128 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,255,326 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.

