Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $93.05 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $93.05 million and $2.41 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00319769 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00143680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00086432 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000128 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,255,326 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

