Konomi Network (KONO) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $950,341.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00206137 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,688,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

