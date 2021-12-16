Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $108,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 191.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 18,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.