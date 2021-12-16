Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $225.74 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 69.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,947.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,901.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,764.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

