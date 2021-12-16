Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 65,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 125,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 131.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

