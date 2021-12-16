Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 206.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.2% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of GILD opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

