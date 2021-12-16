Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,212,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.5% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 300,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $43,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $163.90 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.45. The stock has a market cap of $259.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

