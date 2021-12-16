Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 21,120 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $130.23 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $130.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

