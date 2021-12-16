Krilogy Financial LLC Has $23.39 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 277,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,212,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.30 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.