Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the November 15th total of 99,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kubient by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Kubient stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.46. Kubient has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Kubient had a negative net margin of 268.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

