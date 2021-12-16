Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Head-To-Head Review

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SuperCom and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom N/A N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 24.19% 41.70% 28.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuperCom and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $11.77 million 1.01 -$7.87 million N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.41 $367.16 million $5.79 10.12

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Risk and Volatility

SuperCom has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SuperCom and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

SuperCom presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.74%. Given SuperCom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats SuperCom on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands. The IoT division products and services provides reliably identify, track and monitor people or objects in real time, enabling the customers to detect unauthorized movement of people, vehicles and other monitored objects. The Cyber Security division provides comprehensive solutions to protect the organization’s sensitive data residing on servers, laptops and detachable devices. SuperCom was founded by Jack Hasan and Eli Rozen on July 4, 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment offers expandable tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

