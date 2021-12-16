KUN (KUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $385.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, KUN has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a market capitalization of $24,203.21 and $385.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $12.10 or 0.00025158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00055105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.61 or 0.08327296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.37 or 0.99831980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

