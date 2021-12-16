Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $281.23 or 0.00586196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $56.29 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.52 or 0.08253121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00078608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,904.36 or 0.99850529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

