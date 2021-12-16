Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 8%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.98 and last traded at $51.02. 16,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 364,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,358,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,243 in the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

