KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,328,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.01. 91,700,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,041,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01. KYN Capital Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.04.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

