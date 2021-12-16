Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.60.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH opened at $307.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.67 and its 200-day moving average is $285.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.46 and a 12 month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

