Landbox 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53,114.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $305,658.66 and $53,114.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.57 or 0.08251056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00079681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,831.13 or 0.99898770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

